



Rafal Town Council is preparing a special security operation for its 2026 festivities honouring the Virgen del Rosario and the traditional Moors and Christians celebrations.

An extraordinary meeting of the Local Security Board brought together council representatives, Guardia Civil commanders, Local Police and regional authorities to coordinate arrangements for events expected to attract the largest crowds.

Plans cover public safety, traffic restrictions, access points and emergency evacuation routes. Officials also discussed measures to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

Mayor Noemí Cutillas said close coordination between all the authorities and emergency services was essential to ensure residents and visitors could enjoy the festivities safely.

Security councillor Laura Velasco said particular attention had been given to crowd management, road closures and preventive measures surrounding the busiest events.

A designated Violet Point will operate during the festivities, working alongside the security forces and specialist support services to provide information and assistance in cases of harassment or gender-based violence.

The joint operation is intended to improve prevention, coordination and emergency response throughout the celebrations, ensuring Rafal’s festivities take place in a safe and respectful environment.