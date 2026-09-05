



Football sponsorship remains one of the clearest ways to see how sports betting fits into the modern game. Partnerships now extend well beyond the front of a match shirt, covering training wear, stadium spaces, digital content and wider commercial relationships.

Manchester United’s new agreement with Betway is a useful example. It shows how betting companies can stay closely connected to elite football while clubs make more use of sponsorship opportunities outside the main playing kit.

Football gives betting companies access to audiences that follow matches throughout the week. Supporters move between fixtures, team news, statistics, odds and betting markets, making the sport a natural setting for online sportsbooks.

For customers already using a betting platform, routine actions such as a betway sign in sit within that wider relationship between football and online betting. Sponsorship can make a brand more familiar, while the actual betting activity takes place separately through digital accounts and regulated services.

Football partnerships are therefore mainly about brand recognition. They place sportsbook names in spaces where sports audiences are already paying attention, whether that is before kick-off, while checking team news or when following a club during the week.

Training Kits Are Gaining Commercial Importance

Manchester United announced Betway as its official principal partner and exclusive global betting partner for the 2026/27 season. The agreement places Betway branding on training kits worn by the club’s men’s and women’s teams.

Training wear has become more useful to sponsors because clubs publish material throughout the week. Photographs from sessions, interviews and behind-the-scenes videos all give brands a presence away from competitive matches.

The deal also arrives as Premier League clubs remove gambling sponsors from the front of match shirts from the 2026/27 season. Betting companies can still work with clubs, but other positions now carry more importance as the most prominent shirt placement disappears.

Training camps and pre-season tours have also become more visible parts of the football calendar. Clubs generate interest wherever they prepare for a new season, while local venues can draw attention from visiting supporters and sports media.

The same pattern is visible in Spain. More than 15 British clubs were expected to use Murcia’s Pinatar Arena during its record-breaking 2026 summer programme, alongside teams from Spain.

A training sponsor can therefore gain attention well beyond a club’s home ground. Images from camps, interviews and daily updates can reach supporters in several countries before the competitive season even begins.

The Commercial Value Behind the Manchester United Deal

AFP reported that Manchester United’s agreement with Betway was worth around £20 million per year. The club did not publish a financial figure when announcing the partnership, so that valuation remains reported rather than officially confirmed.

The figure still gives an indication of what a major training-kit deal can be worth. United spent the 2025/26 season without a dedicated training sponsor after its previous agreement with Tezos ended, leaving a commercially valuable space available.

For sportsbooks, partnerships of this size are also about competing for attention. Football clubs already have large audiences returning week after week, which makes them attractive to betting companies trying to build recognition in crowded online markets.

Supporters See Betting Brands in Several Settings

The Manchester United partnership is not restricted to training clothing. Industry reporting says Betway will also have a matchday presence at Old Trafford and at the Progress with Unity Stadium, where Manchester United Women play home fixtures.

Training kits can appear in weekday content, while stadium branding reaches supporters around matches. Official partnership status can also carry into club websites, social media and other digital material.

For supporters following English football from Spain or elsewhere overseas, much of that contact happens online. Match reports, club videos, odds and live scores can all be accessed from the same phone or laptop. That makes football a particularly useful setting for online betting brands, even when supporters are far from the stadium itself.

The Manchester United agreement shows how betting sponsorship is spreading across more parts of the football week. A single logo on a match shirt is no longer the only way for a sportsbook to maintain a visible relationship with a club.

That also fits the way sports betting is now used. Bettors may check pre-match odds, follow live markets, manage an account and read football news through the same device. Sponsors want to appear around those habits rather than rely on one moment of exposure.

For clubs, training wear and digital content have become more valuable commercial assets. For betting companies, they provide additional ways to stay connected with football audiences as sponsorship arrangements change.

Manchester United’s Betway deal offers a straightforward example. The partnership uses training kits, stadium space and online content rather than depending on one dominant shirt position, showing why sports betting remains a significant part of football’s commercial landscape.