Ten-Man Torry take the points after Pizana’s Penalty Heroics





SC Torrevieja CF 2–0 CD Soneja

SC Torrevieja CF played more than 80 minutes with ten men but still claimed a 2–0 victory over CD Soneja, with goalkeeper Pizana saving a penalty before substitute Ioel sealed the win late on.

Soneja arrived for Torry’s fourth match of the season in 11th place on four points, one ahead of the Salt Workers. Jota returned to the starting line-up after serving a suspension, while David Martín was named in the squad after passing a late fitness test. Rosquín remained unavailable with an ankle strain.

The hosts made a lively start. Gálvez broke down the left and found Matías inside the area, but the Uruguayan sent his effort narrowly wide from a tight angle. The pair combined again in the fifth minute, this time to put Torry ahead. Matías beat the offside trap and cut a low ball across goal for Gálvez to turn in at the near post.

That early advantage was followed by a serious setback. Soneja sent a striker through on goal in the ninth minute and Conesa brought him down, earning a straight red card. Torry faced almost the entire match a man short.

They refused to retreat. Morales picked out Gálvez with a clever free-kick routine, and the forward struck the side netting with an effort that went narrowly wide. Manager Piquero then adjusted his side, replacing the booked Johan with left-back Alex after 19 minutes.

Torrevieja continued to threaten from set pieces. Adri could not make clean contact with a long throw from Jota, while Abadía flicked an Adri corner past the goalkeeper only to see it bounce off the crossbar.

Soneja’s first clear opening came later in the half, forcing Pizana into a sharp save at his near post. An unmarked header from the resulting corner went narrowly wide. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Torry reached the interval ahead, having created the better chances.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja CF 1–0 CD Soneja

Clear opportunities were scarce after the restart, but Torry continued to look capable of adding to their lead. The decisive moment at the other end came in the 59th minute, when Soneja were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Jota. Pizana dived to his left and made an outstanding save to keep the score at 1–0.

Adri made way for Pucho in the 65th minute. As Torry began to tire, Soneja enjoyed more possession and pushed further forward, although much of their attacking play ended in shots from distance.

With seven minutes remaining, Piquero made three changes, sending on Ernesto, Juanfran and Ioel for Matías, Manresa and Morales. Soneja then came close to equalising with a header towards the bottom corner, but Pizana stretched across to palm it wide.

Torrevieja finally settled the contest three minutes from time. Ernesto held up the ball and flicked it into Ioel’s path. The young midfielder broke clear, rounded the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Gálvez’s opener, Pizana’s two crucial saves and Ioel’s composed finish secured a hard-earned three points for a Torry side that showed discipline and resolve after Conesa’s early dismissal.