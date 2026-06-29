More than 15 British Clubs take part in Record-Breaking Summer at Pinatar Arena





More than 30 clubs, including 15 British sides, are set to use the Murcia training complex, with attendances expected to exceed 20,000.

Pinatar Arena is preparing for one of the busiest summers in its history after confirming that more than 30 football clubs will use the San Pedro del Pinatar complex for pre-season training.

Argentine giants River Plate have already launched the summer programme with a historic visit, while Scottish Premiership clubs St Mirren and Heart of Midlothian will be among the first British teams to arrive.

A strong English contingent will follow, including Bristol City, Preston North End, Luton Town, Stockport County and Lincoln City.

In total, 15 British clubs are expected to hold training camps or play friendly matches at Pinatar Arena during July and August as they prepare for the new domestic season.

Spanish clubs Elche CF, Albacete Balompié and FC Andorra will also return to the Costa Cálida complex, where they will combine intensive training sessions with a series of pre-season fixtures.

The development squads of West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sunderland and Newcastle United are also scheduled to visit during late July and early August.

Al Ain’s reserve side will join them, with the United Arab Emirates club also bringing its first team to Murcia.

Strong Arab Football Presence

Middle Eastern football will again feature prominently at Pinatar Arena this summer.

Regular visitors Al Ain and Qatar’s Al Rayyan will return, while Saudi Arabian clubs Al Kholood and Al Diriyah are set to make their first appearances at the complex.

Another major addition is Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s most famous and successful clubs.

The Johannesburg side will become the first South African team to use Pinatar Arena and will hold its first training camp in the Region of Murcia.

Organisers believe the confirmed clubs could attract more than 20,000 spectators to the pre-season fixtures, with British supporters expected to make up a significant proportion of the crowds.

Exact match schedules and further participating teams will be announced over the coming days.

The extensive summer programme further strengthens the Costa Cálida’s reputation as one of Europe’s leading destinations for professional football training camps.

Pinatar Arena has become a regular pre-season base for clubs seeking warm-weather facilities, high-quality pitches and competitive friendly matches ahead of the new campaign.

Summer Season Ticket Returns

Pinatar Arena has also brought back its popular summer season ticket, allowing supporters to attend every confirmed friendly played at the complex until the end of August.

The pass costs €50 and will also cover many additional matches added to the schedule during the summer.

Individual match tickets and summer passes for the fixtures already confirmed are now available through Pinatar Arena’s official ticketing platform.