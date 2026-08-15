Drug-Driver Wrecks Torrevieja Restaurant Terrace





A woman faces a €1,000 fine and the loss of six driving licence points after crashing her car into a restaurant terrace in central Torrevieja and subsequently testing positive for drugs.

The accident occurred during the early hours of Sunday near the junction of Calle’s Joaquín Chapaprieta, San Pascual and Apolo. The vehicle left the road and struck the outside area of a restaurant, destroying two stone planters and much of its wooden decking.

Fortunately, the business was closed and nobody was seated on the terrace. The driver, whose age and nationality have not been disclosed, escaped injury.

Torrevieja Local Police attended the scene, assisted the woman and arranged for the damaged vehicle to be removed. Officers conducted alcohol and drug tests, with the latter reportedly producing a positive result.

When the restaurant’s owners opened the premises later that morning, they discovered extensive damage and pieces of the vehicle, including its bumper, scattered across the terrace.

Although the repair costs are expected to be covered by insurance, the crash happened during one of the busiest weekends of the tourist season. The restaurant reportedly depends heavily upon income from its outdoor tables.

The initial positive drug test must undergo laboratory confirmation. Unless police can demonstrate that the substances impaired the woman’s driving, the case is likely to be handled administratively, resulting in a €1,000 penalty and six licence points.

Torrevieja has approximately 600 licensed outdoor terraces, many positioned close to roads. Several vehicles have crashed into customer areas in recent years, although no serious injuries have been reported.