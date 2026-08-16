US Handgun-Smuggling Network Dismantled in Alicante





A criminal network accused of trafficking modern handguns and drugs from the United States to Alicante through international postal deliveries has been dismantled in a joint operation by the Civil Guard and Spain’s Customs Surveillance Service.

The investigation resulted in four arrests in Alicante and Benidorm during July. One suspect had previously been detained during the first phase of the operation in March. Another man linked to the shipments was arrested in El Algar, Murcia.

Investigators intercepted five suspicious packages at airports in Madrid, Valencia and Cologne, Germany. They contained six pistols and one kilogram of cannabis resin. Police believe the organisation arranged at least seven shipments from the United States, all directed to the same property in Alicante’s San Blas neighbourhood.

The investigation began in February after customs officers identified two suspicious packages at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. One was addressed to a 26-year-old Romanian resident of Alicante, while the second carried a false recipient’s name but the same delivery address.

Inside the packages, officers discovered three 9mm pistols: a Sig Sauer, a Springfield and a Shadow Systems handgun.

After contacting the American authorities, investigators learned that at least five further parcels had been sent from the United States to the Alicante address under different recipient names. The senders’ identities were also found to be false.

Two of the packages were intercepted at Valencia’s Manises Airport. They contained Smith & Wesson and Kahr pistols, together with approximately one kilogram of cannabis resin.

German authorities discovered another package at Cologne Airport containing a second Sig Sauer pistol. Two further shipments were not immediately located.

Following judicial authorisation, investigators arranged a controlled delivery of the first two packages intercepted in Madrid. The weapons were removed and replaced with harmless objects before the parcels continued to their destination.

The operation led to the arrest of the 26-year-old Romanian man in Alicante in early March. Another young man was detained at the property but later released. A Murcia resident named as the recipient of two additional parcels, reportedly containing four pistols, was arrested on the same day.

The second phase was launched in mid-July, leading to three arrests in Alicante and another in Benidorm. The suspect originally detained in March was arrested again in Benidorm. No additional weapons were recovered during property searches, although officers seized material that is now being examined.

Investigators believe every member of the organisation had a clearly defined role. One allegedly issued instructions, another supplied the delivery address and recipient details, while a third managed the telephone numbers used to coordinate the shipments. A fourth suspect reportedly appeared in images posing with firearms.

The detainees are under investigation for alleged weapons trafficking, illegal possession and storage of firearms, smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and drug trafficking. They were released on bail after appearing before a judge in Alicante.

Officers said the seized pistols were modern, powerful and highly accurate weapons that could be sold to drug-trafficking groups or criminals involved in stealing narcotics from rival gangs. On the black market, they could fetch up to four times their original price.

The investigation remains open as officers work with US authorities to establish where the guns originated and identify their original purchasers. Further arrests have not been ruled out.