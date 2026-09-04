



The project, fully funded by the Generalitat Valenciana under its Edificant programme, will include repairs to sports courts and the children’s playground, structural maintenance and the removal of asbestos-containing roof panels.

TORREVIEJA, September 4, 2026

Torrevieja Town Council’s Local Government Board has approved the tendering process for the renovation and improvement of CEIP Virgen del Carmen primary school.

The contract has a starting value of €1,342,011, including VAT, and will cover work on several parts of the school’s buildings and facilities.

The project includes repairs to the sports courts and improvements designed to remove potential hazards from the children’s playground. Cracks detected in the building will also be repaired, while overhangs and eaves will be restored to improve the school’s overall condition, safety and long-term maintenance.

The work will also include replacing the fibre-cement panels beneath the roof tiles. These panels will be removed through a regulated asbestos-removal process, following the technical procedures and safety requirements governing this type of work.

Funded through the Edificant programme

The project will be financed entirely by the Generalitat Valenciana through its Edificant school infrastructure programme.

Responsibility for carrying out the improvements was initially delegated to Torrevieja Town Council in 2023, with funding of €1,237,425. The regional Ministry of Education, Culture and Universities subsequently increased this allocation by €186,085 in a resolution dated May 7, 2026.

The total funding delegated for the project therefore stands at €1,423,511. The revised agreement was ratified by Torrevieja’s full council on April 27, 2026.

Councillor for Education Ricardo Recuero said the project would allow the council to carry out a “much-needed renovation” of CEIP Virgen del Carmen.

“The work will cover the roofs, sports courts, children’s playground and other parts of the building, providing the entire school community with safer, more suitable and better-maintained facilities,” he said.

Recuero added that approving the tender represented another step forward in improving Torrevieja’s educational infrastructure.

He said the project was the result of coordinated work between the Town Council and the Generalitat Valenciana to address the needs of local schools and continue improving the quality of the facilities in which Torrevieja’s pupils are educated.