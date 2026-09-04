Residents’ Tip-Off Leads Police to fourteen arrests and break-up of Torrevieja Drug Network





The Guardia Civil has dismantled an alleged criminal organisation accused of selling drugs from a residential building in Torrevieja.

Fourteen people—eight men and six women aged between 25 and 77—were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

The investigation began after residents reported a constant flow of suspected buyers entering and leaving the building at all hours. Neighbours also complained of strong smells, excessive noise and disruption in communal areas.

A series of reported thefts, incidents of property damage and confrontations involving drug users had further contributed to a growing sense of insecurity in the neighbourhood.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Torrevieja unit established that the group was allegedly involved in the continuous sale of narcotics, with specific roles assigned to different members.

Four properties were linked to the operation. Two were allegedly used to store and distribute drugs, while the remaining two operated as street-level sales points.

During the final phase of the operation, officers carried out simultaneous searches at all four addresses. The raids involved Citizen Security Units from Alicante and Torrevieja, the Valencia Reserve and Security Group, and Guardia Civil dog units trained to detect drugs and cash.

Officers seized 160 grams of cocaine, 50.5 grams of cocaine base and 183 grams of marijuana. They also recovered €975 in small-denomination banknotes, two compressed-air handguns, two cars and a personal mobility vehicle.

Equipment allegedly used to process and prepare drugs for distribution was also discovered inside one of the properties.

All 14 suspects were brought before the duty court in Torrevieja. They were subsequently released subject to precautionary measures while the investigation continues.

The Guardia Civil highlighted the importance of public cooperation, saying information provided by residents had enabled officers to identify the suspected drug-dealing operation.

Residents can report suspicious activity in person at their nearest Guardia Civil station, by calling 062, through the AlertCops mobile application or via the public information form on the Guardia Civil’s website, which allows information to be submitted anonymously.