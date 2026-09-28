



The Guardia Civil has arrested a van driver at an AP-7 checkpoint near Mazarrón after finding that he was subject to a court order temporarily barring him from driving.

Officers stopped the vehicle during a routine check on the motorway between Cartagena and Vera. After checking the driver’s details, they arrested him on suspicion of a road safety offence.

A search of the van uncovered five large opaque bags in the rear. Inside were 50 vacuum-sealed packets containing material believed to be loose tobacco, weighing 25 kilograms in total.

Officers seized the tobacco and reported the driver for an alleged infringement of Spain’s anti-smuggling law. The driving allegation and the tobacco infringement are being dealt with separately.