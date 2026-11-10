



Two bands from the Vega Baja will perform in Orihuela Costa on Saturday 14 November 2026, with a street parade from La Zenia followed by a flag-raising ceremony and an open-air concert in Playa Flamenca.

The parade begins at 11.45am at La Zenia Shopping Centre. Benejúzar’s Vibrato Band will lead the procession through the streets of Orihuela Costa to the esplanade in Playa Flamenca.

At 1pm, around 40 musicians from Rojales’ La Lira band will perform the anthems during the flag-raising ceremony on the esplanade. The band will then stay on to give a concert at the same venue.

Orihuela Council’s coastal department has organised the event under the banner World Music That Brings Us Together in Orihuela Costa, which it highlights as a celebration of Orihuela Costa’s different communities through music.