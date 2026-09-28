Dr. Alió Brings IOL and Presbyopia Surgical Solutions to Berlin and Mallorca





The UMH professor participates in congresses of the German Ophthalmological Society and the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology

His lectures highlighted accommodative lenses for presbyopia, iris fixation techniques, and intraocular lens explantation and exchange

Prof. Dr. Jorge Alió has attended this week two major ophthalmological meeting, namely the congress of the German Ophthalmological Society in Berlin and the 102nd Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology in Palma de Mallorca. At these events, he addressed the current challenges of anterior segment surgery, particularly those related to the surgical treatment of presbyopia and intraocular lenses (IOLs).

His consecutive participation in these scientific events has enabled the Professor of Ophthalmology and Honorary Researcher at Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche to focus on the possibilities of accommodative lenses, lens fixation techniques in the absence of capsular support and procedures for the explantation and exchange of pseudophakic lenses.

In the German capital, Dr. Alió attended the congress of the German Ophthalmological Society (DOG) with the aim of discussing the different alternatives available and the issues that remain unresolved in the treatment of presbyopia. Thus, in the scientific session “Presbyopia Correction: Controversial / Filling the Gap” he gave the presentation “Accommodative IOLs – an Alternative for the Presbyopes?”, in which he analyzed the role that accommodative intraocular lenses may play as an alternative for patients with presbyopia.

‘This participation comes at a special time for presbyopia surgery, as through research we seek to develop solutions that provide functional vision at different distances, as well as to approach the eye’s mechanism of accommodation through new intraocular lens designs such as Lumina’, says Jorge Alió, who has been appointed the new president of the European Academy of Ophthalmology (EAO).

Following his time in Germany, he has also been in Palma de Mallorca to speak today, 25 September, at the 102nd Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology (SEO). There he presented the CME course “Techniques for explantation and exchange of posterior chamber pseudophakic lenses”, dedicated to a particularly complex area within anterior segment surgery. ‘The management of patients who require an intraocular lens to be removed or replaced requires assessment of both the characteristics of the lens previously implanted, as well as the anatomical and ocular condition of the patient, in order to select the appropriate surgical strategy’, explains Prof. Alió.

At this forum, the founder of Vissum Miranza clinic also took part in the presentation of “Iris fixation techniques”. A session focused on the surgical alternatives available when the eye’s capsular structures do not provide the support required for conventional intraocular lens implantation. For the international anterior segment specialist, ‘lens fixation to the iris is one of the options that can be used in certain complex cases of aphakia or absence of capsular support, so its proper indication and technical execution are crucial for achieving satisfactory results and minimizing possible complications’.

He also contributed to the CME course “Techniques for fixation of intraocular lenses in the absence of capsular support”, directed by Juan Álvarez de Toledo, and attended the meeting of the Editorial Board of Archivos de la Sociedad Española de Oftalmología, the scientific publication associated with the SEO.

The congresses of the German and Spanish societies reflect Jorge Alió’s intense international scientific activity in 2026 and his involvement in developing new strategies for the surgery of presbyopia, cataracts, and intraocular lenses. His views in the scientific debate on issues that currently shape the evolution of eye surgery demonstrate his influence in ophthalmology, as recognized by The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025, which names him the 7th Most Influential and Inspiring Ophthalmologist in the World in Cataract and Refractive Surgery, making him the only Spanish doctor among the top 50.

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