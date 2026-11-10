



National Police have arrested two men aged 25 and 32 after an elderly man was punched and had his backpack stolen as he was about to get into his car in a public car park in Benidorm.

Police said the victim was approached by a man who punched him and snatched the bag, which contained two mobile phones and personal documents. Officers spoke to the victim and began searching nearby streets for a man matching his description.

During the search, officers saw two men in the street. One was carrying a backpack and was seen handing an object to the other, who matched the description given by the victim.

Officers stopped and searched both men and found the two stolen phones and documents bearing the victim’s name inside the backpack. Police said one of the men told officers he was selling the items, while the other said he was buying the phones.

The men were arrested in connection with the suspected offences of robbery with violence and receiving stolen goods. Both were handed over to the duty investigating court in Benidorm.