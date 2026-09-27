



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

More than 200 tremors are recorded across Alicante province each year. Most are too small to feel, but the Vega Baja lies in the most seismically hazardous part of the Valencian Community. So how likely is it that we will see a repeat of the devastating Torrevieja earthquake of 1829.

Figures also showing the 13 Alicante Province’s where foreigners outnumber Spaniards, and heroics from the Torrevieja goalkeeper Pizana who’s contribution helped to earn the Salineros their second win of the season.