



The Guardia Civil is investigating ten workers suspected of taking around 800kg of copper from an Alicante health centre during renovation work, selling it as scrap and sharing more than €4,000 in proceeds.

The investigation began after officers carrying out a routine inspection at a scrapyard in Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, spotted an unusually large quantity of copper pipes, along with parts from cooling equipment and industrial wiring. Enquiries traced the material to the health centre refurbishment.

The contractor, which is also based in Caravaca de la Cruz, had received very little of the scrap copper generated by the work. Most of what reached the company consisted of large items that needed heavy cranes to move.

Investigators believe workers took copper pipes and parts from industrial air conditioning units over a period of time, sold the material in batches to the scrapyard and divided the proceeds among themselves.

The ten workers are suspected of repeatedly taking and selling material belonging to the contractor.