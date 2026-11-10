



Spain’s National Police have arrested a 49-year-old man at Alicante-Elche Airport on an international warrant issued by Ukraine in connection with a case involving 60 rounds of ammunition allegedly hidden inside footwear.

Border officers were alerted that the wanted man was on a flight from Bratislava. After the aircraft landed, police checked their records and confirmed that the warrant had been in force since August 2026.

The case dates back to March 2022, when Ukrainian police stopped a vehicle in Volovets, in the western region of Zakarpattia. The man was travelling as a passenger and allegedly carried 60 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition concealed in a spare pair of boots. Officers seized the ammunition during the stop.

The warrant relates to alleged offences against public order and safety and the illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The man was placed at the disposal of Spain’s National Court in Madrid, which will handle the extradition proceedings.