



Nearly 3,000 people visited Orihuela’s first Record Fair on 7 and 8 November, as collectors and music fans spent the weekend browsing specialist stalls and listening to live vinyl DJ sets at La Lonja Auditorium.

Organised by Orihuela Council’s commerce department, the two-day fair brought together specialist record shops offering vinyl, CDs and cassettes alongside special editions, out-of-print releases and second-hand records. The stalls covered a wide range of genres, from rock, pop, indie and punk to soul, funk, jazz, blues, electronic music, hip-hop and Spanish music.

Three DJs took to the decks over the weekend. Vanessa Beegirl, Don Gonzalo of Discos Bora Bora and Pana Pinchadiscos, owner of La Gramola, each played a set on vinyl. A display on the history of recorded music traced how formats have changed over the years and explored their appeal to collectors.

Orihuela Council said the turnout helped bring more people into the city’s shopping areas and supported local shops, bars and restaurants. Commerce councillor Vicente Pina welcomed the response to the first edition, saying events like the fair give people another reason to visit Orihuela and spend time in its commercial areas.

Pina said the council aimed to keep promoting activities that draw visitors into the city and support local businesses.