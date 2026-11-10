



Spain’s National Police have dismantled an indoor cannabis grow in a house in La Nucía and arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking and electricity theft.

Officers from Benidorm began investigating after receiving reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property. Police believe the man who lived there installed and ran the growing operation himself.

During a court-authorised search, officers seized 200 cannabis plants, around 38kg of cannabis buds, an air revolver, €300 in cash, three mobile phones and two computers. They also found a hydroponic system used to grow the plants indoors.

Technicians from the electricity supplier confirmed that the setup was powered through an illegal connection to the mains, police said.

The suspect was brought before the duty investigating court in Villajoyosa, where a judge ordered that he be remanded in custody.