



Based in Orihuela city they’ve built a reputation for presenting a varied and thought-provoking range of plays and musicals. Following on from the success of their last pantomime, Puss in Boots , they’re now preparing for a new show: it’s panto time, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Written and directed by the theatre’s resident director, Nick Moore, this much-loved fairy tale is a traditional pantomime, combining comedy, music, dance and plenty of audience participation. You know the story! That nasty Wicked Queen (panto dame Dennis Carpenter), whose vanity and jealousy know no bounds, blows her top when Snow White turns eighteen and threatens her position as the fairest in the land.



Audiences can look forward to meeting a host of colourful characters, including hopelessly confused Muddles (Nick Moore) and the hilarious Nurse Sally (Mandy Williams), alongside a full supporting cast of young and energetic dancers! With plenty of comic misunderstandings, catchy songs and hilarious moments, the production promises entertainment for everyone.



The show is in English in their very own studio theatre, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is Networks Theatre’s 23rd pantomime!

Whether you’re familiar with pantomime or discovering it for the first time, this promises to be a fun-filled theatrical experience for the whole family. Bring the kids! Bring granny and granddad!



Performances are on the 26th, 27th and 28th November. Tickets can be reserved on their website at www.networkstheatre.com or by calling 683373413 for more information.