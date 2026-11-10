



A Spanish National Police officer and his explosives detection dog were killed on Tuesday, 10 November, when a device hidden in a backpack exploded in Oviedo. A bomb disposal specialist was seriously injured. The officers had been called to the city’s Villafría neighbourhood after a 17-year-old girl was shot.

Police received reports of gunfire on Calle Rafael Urrustí at about 7.30am following a suspected dispute between neighbours. The teenager was taken to the Central University Hospital of Asturias, where police said she was out of danger.

Officers found a suspicious backpack in the building’s entrance area and called in the National Police canine unit and TEDAX, its specialist bomb disposal team. Police spokesperson Pedro Aguado said officers moved the backpack into the street to protect residents. The device exploded at about 8.50am as they were handling it outside.

The officer who died, identified by police as Juan José, was a sub-inspector in the canine unit. Deny, the three-year-old German shepherd working alongside him, was also killed. The injured TEDAX officer was taken to the same hospital as the teenager and underwent emergency surgery.

Police cordoned off the area and set up checks on routes into and out of Oviedo as they searched for a man suspected of shooting the teenager and leaving the backpack. Investigators had identified him, and police said he could be armed. His partner was detained as part of the investigation, according to El País.

Oviedo City Council said it would declare two days of mourning. Members of the Asturian parliament observed a minute’s silence on Tuesday.