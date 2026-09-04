



This week, members of the Inbetweeners Golf Society gathered at their home course, El Plantío, for another fiercely contested day of golf, good humour, and the usual mixture of optimism and selective memory.

With glorious sunshine and a gentle breeze, the conditions were close to perfect. The course was in excellent shape, although the notoriously tricky greens caused plenty of head-scratching. Their subtle breaks proved more than enough to test everyone’s putting, turning seemingly straightforward chances into memorable three-putts.

A very warm welcome to new member Peter Robins, who joined the Inbetweeners for the first time. Peter was quickly introduced to the society’s unofficial rules: blame the greens whenever possible, and make sure everyone hears about the one good shot you hit — preferably several times.

As always, the competitive spirit was alive and well, with every point fought for and every missed putt carefully analysed afterwards — usually by the person who had just missed an even easier one.

Another great day out for the Inbetweeners: plenty of good golf, plenty of questionable golf and, most importantly, plenty of laughs.

Welcome to the society, Peter — we’re looking forward to seeing you again at the next one!

The Day’s Winners were:

1st Place: Sam Williamson (39 points)

Sam Williamson (39 points) 2nd Place : Francis Hesselmans (37 points)

: Francis Hesselmans (37 points) 3rd Place: Joel Mortiers (32 points)

Nearest the Pin Winner

Hole 7: Simon Dalton

Simon Dalton Hole 9 : Joel Mortiers

: Joel Mortiers Hole 14: Ray Hill

A big thank-you goes to everyone who took part and helped make another Inbetweeners day out such an enjoyable occasion.

Photo left to right: Francis, Sam, Joel