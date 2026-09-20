



Foreign nationals now make up the majority of the population in 15 municipalities across Alicante province, with Rojales recording one of the highest proportions.

Alicante has one of Spain’s largest foreign populations, ranking behind only Madrid and Barcelona in the number of non-Spanish residents. At the beginning of 2025, almost 497,000 foreign nationals were registered in the province. Provisional figures from the National Statistics Institute suggest that the number exceeded 656,000 during the first half of 2026—around a quarter of Alicante’s total population.

However, foreign residents are not evenly distributed. The greatest concentrations are found in the province’s major cities and coastal communities, with just five municipalities accounting for almost half of Alicante’s foreign population.

Outside these areas, overseas residents are particularly concentrated along the northern and southern coastlines. Their presence is generally lower in inland municipalities and across the Vinalopó region.

According to the report Statistical Overview of the Foreign Population in the Province of Alicante, prepared by the Migration Secretariat of the Diocese of Orihuela, foreign nationals now outnumber Spanish citizens in 13 municipalities.

In five of these towns, around six out of every ten residents are foreigners.

Rojales is among the most striking examples. Of its approximately 17,500 residents, almost 12,000 are foreign nationals. British residents form a particularly large part of the population, while around half of all foreign citizens in the municipality are Europeans from outside the European Union—primarily UK nationals.

Nearby San Fulgencio also has a foreign population of approximately 66 per cent. In the small Vega Baja municipality of Daya Vieja, 452 of its 714 residents are foreign nationals.

A similar pattern can be seen in Benitatxell and Llíber, in the north of the province, where more than 60 per cent of residents are foreign. These municipalities share a particularly high concentration of European citizens, especially Britons and other non-EU nationals.

Foreign residents also form a majority in several smaller inland communities. In Murla, which has a population of around 574, more than half of those registered are non-Spanish. In Hondón de los Frailes, 728 of the municipality’s 1,323 residents are foreign nationals.

Coastal towns and municipalities close to major tourist areas also feature prominently. Foreign citizens account for approximately 54 per cent of Calp’s population, while around half of the residents of Finestrat and l’Alfàs del Pi are foreign nationals.

British Remain Alicante’s Largest Foreign Community

With more than 68,000 registered residents, British nationals remain the largest foreign community in Alicante province.

However, the composition of the foreign population varies considerably between municipalities. British and Ukrainian residents are especially prominent in areas with the highest overall proportion of foreign nationals.

In Alicante city, around one-third of its more than 76,600 foreign residents come from South America. By contrast, more than half of the foreign population in Albatera is of African origin, with a similar pattern found in Almoradí and other municipalities with strong agricultural economies.