Torrevieja Mayor Demands Immediate Tender for N-332 Widening





Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has accused the Spanish Government of abandoning the town and renewed his demand for the immediate tender and construction of the long-awaited N-332 widening scheme.

Dolón has sent another letter to the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility after what the council says have been more than 100 unanswered requests for a meeting with Transport Minister Óscar Puente or senior officials responsible for the project.

The mayor said the continued lack of dialogue was not simply a rejection of him or the council, but a snub to Torrevieja’s residents and the thousands of people who visit the municipality.

“This is an infrastructure project of particular and urgent importance to Torrevieja,” Dolón said. “We are not asking for special treatment, but for essential work to improve road safety, mobility and one of the municipality’s most serious transport problems.”

More than 60,000 vehicles a day

More than 60,000 vehicles use the Torrevieja section of the N-332 every day, with traffic rising substantially during holiday periods.

The volume of vehicles causes frequent congestion, lengthy journey times and serious difficulties for motorists entering or leaving the town.

Dolón described it as unacceptable that a municipality with Torrevieja’s population, economic activity and level of tourism should remain dependent on a heavily congested road whose proposed duplication has still not gone out to tender.

He blamed Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Transport Minister Óscar Puente for the continuing delay.

“After years of demands and promises, it is shameful that the Government has not even managed to launch the tender,” the mayor said.

Minister’s commitment remains unfulfilled

Dolón recalled that Puente publicly committed to tendering the N-332 widening work in 2025 during a forum organised by the newspaper INFORMACIÓN in 2024.

Two years later, the mayor said, that promise remained unfulfilled and Torrevieja continued to face daily traffic jams without any firm dates, timetable or explanation from the Government.

He added that none of the council’s repeated communications had received a meaningful response from either political representatives or technical officials able to explain the project’s current position.

According to Dolón, the only replies received have been administrative acknowledgements from the minister’s office confirming the council’s repeated requests for a meeting.

“No one is addressing the problem and no one is meeting with the council,” he said.

“No more excuses”

Dolón said he was tired of what he described as broken promises, delays and institutional disregard towards Torrevieja.

He questioned how much longer residents and visitors would be expected to endure congestion that damages mobility, road safety and the municipality’s economic and tourism development.

The mayor promised to continue pressing for the project until the Ministry launches the tender and the road improvements are completed.

“Torrevieja will continue demanding what it deserves,” he said. “We will not accept any more excuses, silence or broken promises. The Spanish Government must immediately tender the widening of the N-332 and provide the town with the safe and adequate transport connections it needs.”