



Diesel drivers in Spain will receive increased support at filling stations from September after a sharp rise in fuel prices triggered an emergency safeguard included in the government’s anti-crisis measures.

The discount on diesel will rise to 20 cents per litre next month—four times the five-cent reduction that had originally been scheduled.

The government had planned to gradually withdraw its fuel support as international energy markets stabilised. The diesel discount stood at 15 cents per litre in July before being reduced to 10 cents in August. It was expected to fall again to five cents in September.

However, that timetable has been disrupted after diesel prices increased by 15.7% in July compared with the same month in 2025.

Under the government’s energy support programme, a year-on-year increase of more than 15% automatically activates a safeguard clause providing motorists with additional assistance. As diesel exceeded that threshold, the September reduction must rise to 20 cents per litre.

The change will make a noticeable difference when filling a vehicle. A motorist buying 50 litres of diesel will receive a total reduction of €10, compared with the €2.50 saving that would have applied under the original September plan.

Petrol drivers will not receive the same increase. Petrol prices were 7.3% higher year-on-year in July, remaining well below the government’s 15% trigger point. The petrol discount will therefore be reduced to five cents per litre in September as previously planned.

Spain’s Ministry of Economy said the mechanism was designed to direct the greatest level of protection towards fuels experiencing the most severe price increases.

The higher diesel reduction comes as energy costs place renewed pressure on household budgets and Spain’s overall inflation rate.

The National Statistics Institute revised July’s annual inflation rate upwards to 3.6%, compared with 3.2% in June. Electricity prices increased by 8.4% over the same 12-month period, while underlying inflation—which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food prices—rose to 3%.

International tensions and disruption affecting important energy supply routes have contributed to the increase in oil and fuel prices. Diesel has risen above €1.80 per litre at some filling stations, placing additional pressure on families, businesses and the transport industry.

The government estimates that its wider package of measures has absorbed more than 60% of the economic impact caused by recent international disruption and reduced inflation by an average of one percentage point.

However, concerns remain that sustained fuel and electricity price increases could eventually spread into other parts of the economy. Higher energy costs make the production and transportation of goods more expensive, potentially feeding through into supermarket prices and other household expenses.

The increased diesel reduction will take effect in September, while petrol support will continue to be gradually withdrawn under the existing timetable.