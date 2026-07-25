Artificial Intelligence in the Vega Baja: Control Is the Challenge





Orihuela, Torrevieja and the local healthcare and business sectors are incorporating artificial intelligence into their training and commercial agendas.

European data shows that AI use is growing rapidly, but a lack of expertise could turn a productive tool into a source of errors that are difficult to detect.

OPINION ARTICLE By Luis Andreu Orenes

Artificial intelligence is already becoming part of business and institutional activity across the Vega Baja. In Orihuela, training programmes related to this technology have been announced for unemployed people and professionals who need to update their skills. The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has also organised activities focusing on robotics and AI for consultancies, professional practices, retailers and small businesses.

In Torrevieja, sessions have been held on innovation, operational improvements and the strategic application of artificial intelligence in business.

Meanwhile, Vega Baja University Hospital hosted a conference examining the use of AI in healthcare management. The region has begun adopting these tools. It must now decide how best to use them.

I have conducted research into the use of AI in business, its impact on employment, the risks associated with unsupervised use and the safeguards needed to reduce errors. The findings reveal a technology with enormous potential—but also one whose adoption is advancing faster than the training required to manage it properly.

In February this year, the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands sanctioned a lawyer for including 48 fabricated court rulings suggested by artificial intelligence in a legal appeal. Stanford HAI, drawing on figures from the AI Incident Database, has reported a sharp rise in documented incidents: 123 in 2023, 233 in 2024 and 362 in 2025.

AI can be particularly helpful to less-experienced workers when a task is clearly defined and there is a reliable way to assess the result. It can offer guidance, provide rapid answers and reduce repetitive workloads. However, it does not automatically replace professional knowledge and expertise.

The International Labour Organization estimates that one in four jobs has some degree of exposure to generative AI. Its principal conclusion is that most jobs will be transformed rather than eliminated. The OECD has also observed that companies are automating certain tasks while creating new ones.

The Vega Baja must balance adoption with training and accountability. A business, town hall, clinic or consultancy should know which processes use artificial intelligence, what information is being entered, who checks the responses and who takes responsibility for the final decision.

The decisive difference will continue to be made by the person who verifies, interprets and answers for the outcome.

Because AI can do many things—but accepting responsibility is not one of them.