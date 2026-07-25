EU to take control of your speed by 2030





The European Commission is examining technology that could automatically slow vehicles when they exceed the legal speed limit, potentially marking a major shift from warning drivers to directly intervening in how fast a car can travel.

The proposed system would use satellite navigation, digital maps, traffic-sign recognition cameras and possibly 5G connectivity to determine the correct speed limit for each road. If a driver went too fast, the vehicle’s software could reduce engine power or restrict accelerator response until the car returned to the permitted speed.

Drivers would probably still be able to override the system temporarily in emergencies or while overtaking. However, unlike current warning systems, motorists would not simply be able to ignore repeated alerts and continue speeding without intervention.

The idea remains at an early exploratory stage. No formal EU law has been proposed or approved, and there is no confirmed start date. Although 2030 has been suggested as a possible target, the measure would first require technical studies, industry consultation and approval through the European Union’s legislative process.

The proposal would build on Intelligent Speed Assistance, known as ISA, which is already compulsory in new vehicles sold across the EU. ISA became mandatory for new vehicle models in July 2022 and for all newly registered cars and vans from July 2024.

Current ISA systems use cameras and navigation information to identify speed limits, then warn drivers through dashboard messages, sounds, vibrations or resistance in the accelerator pedal. Some vehicles can also reduce power, but motorists must still be able to override or switch off the system, although it usually reactivates whenever the engine is restarted.

Supporters believe stronger speed control could cut road deaths and serious injuries, particularly in urban areas where pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists face greater risks. Road-safety organisations argue that excessive speed increases both the likelihood of collisions and the severity of injuries.

However, critics have raised concerns about reliability. Cameras can miss obscured, damaged or temporary signs, while digital maps may contain outdated information. Satellite positioning can also place a vehicle on the wrong road, especially where motorways, service roads and parallel carriageways run close together.

Roadworks could create further problems if the system detects a temporary limit that no longer applies or fails to recognise a newly introduced restriction. An unexpected reduction in power could also be dangerous during overtaking, motorway entry or emergency avoidance manoeuvres.

Cybersecurity is another major issue. Technology capable of controlling engine output would need strong protection against hacking, signal interference, corrupted map data and software failure.

Privacy campaigners are also expected to seek guarantees over how location and driving information would be processed, stored or transmitted. Rules would also be needed to determine legal responsibility when technology makes mistakes.

The system would not necessarily replace speed cameras, as enforcement would still be needed for older vehicles, motorcycles and drivers who deliberately disabled or overrode the technology.

For now, automatic speed restriction remains only a possible future step in Europe’s road-safety strategy, not an imminent legal requirement.