



Fears that a serial firestarter is operating around Albatera have intensified after a fifth suspected arson attack broke out close to the A-7 motorway and nearby homes in just three months.

The latest blaze began at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday in the agricultural belt separating the southern edge of Albatera from the motorway.

Flames swept through an area of palm trees and dense reeds near the main access road into the town. Gusting easterly winds helped the fire spread rapidly, threatening to push it closer to roads, houses and populated areas.

A major emergency operation involving firefighters from several stations, specialist forest crews and two helicopters was launched. The blaze was subsequently stabilised, according to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium, although crews remained at the scene to prevent it from reigniting.

Fifth Fire in the Same Area

The incident is the fifth suspected deliberate fire reported in virtually the same location during the past three months.

Each blaze has started within a patchwork of cultivated terraces, palm groves and abandoned agricultural plots between Albatera and the A-7. The repeated outbreaks have alarmed residents and raised suspicions that the same individual may be responsible.

Despite the apparent pattern, investigators have reportedly found no clear evidence identifying whoever started the fires.

The lack of leads is particularly disturbing for the local authorities because the latest incidents resemble another series of unexplained fires recorded between late 2023 and March 2024.

Those blazes also affected the agricultural land immediately south of Albatera’s town centre. The earlier cases remain unsolved, strengthening fears that the same firestarter may have returned.

The latest blaze began at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday in the agricultural belt separating the southern edge of Albatera from the motorway.

Helicopters Join Major Operation

Sunday’s fire triggered the established emergency protocol because of its proximity to homes and the speed at which it was spreading.

Firefighters were deployed from Crevillent, Elche and Orihuela, supported by the Vega Baja fire crew and specialist forest units.

Two helicopters, including the HV3 aircraft, joined the operation from the air. The response also involved the MV9-R aircraft, two fire engines and forest brigades from Tibi and Guardamar.

The Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium deployed a command and headquarters unit, a heavy urban fire engine, two heavy water tankers and a heavy forest appliance.

In total, the ground operation included one non-commissioned officer, a sergeant, two corporals and 11 firefighters. Albatera Local Police officers also assisted at the scene.

The teams’ immediate priority was to halt the advance of the flames before they could reach homes, disrupt traffic on the nearby motorway or spread into additional overgrown plots.

Landowners Ordered to Clear Properties

Albatera Mayor Ana Serna recently issued a decree reminding property owners that they are legally responsible for keeping their land clear of weeds, rubbish and dry vegetation.

Although the order did not specifically refer to the suspected arson attacks, it is intended to reduce the amount of combustible material available if another fire breaks out.

Many residents and landowners have responded by clearing their plots, aware that the repeated fires pose a growing danger to property and public safety.

For people living near the affected area, however, preventative measures provide only limited reassurance while the person believed to be starting the fires remains unidentified.

Five fires in three months—and an earlier series still unresolved—have left Albatera facing the frightening possibility that an arsonist is repeatedly targeting the same vulnerable area.