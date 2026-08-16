



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

This week’s lead story is of the Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón, who has accused the Spanish Government of abandoning the town while renewing his demand for the immediate tender and construction of the long-awaited N-332 widening scheme.

Dolón has last week sent another letter to the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility after what the council says have been more than 100 unanswered requests for a meeting with Transport Minister Óscar Puente or senior officials responsible for the project.

More than 60,000 vehicles use the Torrevieja section of the N-332 every day, with traffic rising substantially during holiday periods with the volume of vehicles causing frequent congestion, lengthy journey times and serious difficulties for motorists entering or leaving the town.