



Twenty-five years ago, Susan and Rod Weeding packed up their lives in Britain and moved to Spain. They arrived with two dogs, a cat, and a trailer loaded with building materials, ready to take on the daunting task of rebuilding the wreck of an old finca. Running an animal sanctuary was never part of the plan.

Then life intervened.

What began with stepping in to help a single horse eventually evolved into the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre. That ruined homestead became a lifelong haven for horses, ponies, and donkeys that had known little more than neglect, abuse, or total abandonment. Today, a quarter of a century after Susan and Rod first stepped foot on that land, it is difficult to imagine the local landscape without the sanctuary.

It has not been an easy road. Over the years, the sanctuary has absorbed thousands of tonnes of feed, endless farrier visits, middle-of-the-night veterinary emergencies, and constant work on shelters, fencing, and water systems. Because Rod evidently relishes a challenge, there is also the endless cycle of designing, building, and fixing whatever needs attention across the fields.

It is safe to say this is not the quiet, sun-soaked Spanish retirement the couple might have once imagined. Yet out of those initial ruins, they have built a safe, permanent home for well over a hundred animals at any given time.

A little over four weeks ago marked another milestone: Susan celebrated her 70th birthday. Anyone who imagines that turning seventy might involve putting your feet up and easing into a slower rhythm clearly hasn’t met Susan. Running the centre means endless rounds of animal checks, difficult clinical decisions, greeting volunteers and visitors, answering calls, and managing the constant pressures of fundraising. With more than 120 rescued equines sharing the grounds, unexpected crises are simply part of daily life.

Susan remains squarely at the heart of it all. The rescue is not merely something she runs; she and Rod have wrapped their entire lives around these animals for nearly two decades. So, a belated Happy 70th Birthday, Susan—and perhaps someone should try explaining the concept of retirement to her, though nobody holds out much hope.

Beyond providing shelter, the sanctuary actively works to improve conditions for animals across the country. Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre stands as the only officially registered horse rescue foundation in Spain. As a non-profit foundation, it relies entirely on donations to sustain its rescue operations, day in and day out.

Supporters can get involved in several ways, from one-off financial gifts to monthly horse sponsorships. The foundation also operates a network of charity shops across the Alicante province, with locations in La Zenia, La Siesta, and Ciudad Quesada. Donations of good-quality furniture, clothes, and bric-a-brac are always needed to keep the shelves stocked.

Every single cent raised in the shops or donated directly goes straight toward feed, vet bills, and the daily care of the rescued herd so please, do whatever you can.