



It’s been a long hot summer and but there is always work to be done and members of the ADAPT Theatre Group have been quietly active, getting everything ready for the rehearsal season which has just got started.

There is so much more to do than is immediately obvious to the untrained eye. Of course, cast members have been working on their lines, including their Spanish lines with the help of audio recordings. Songs and dance choreography are also worked on over the summer months along with costume design and the making of video sequences to accompany the action on stage.

Those people who have already experienced our pantomimes will know that we always include a comic video sequence as part of the story telling on stage. This year is no exception and two of our actors, all costumed and made up, had to perform in record heat wave temperatures – such is the life of a thespian!

And all of that, without mentioning posters, tickets and programme design, outlets to organise and town hall administrative matters to deal with. But you won´t see us complaining (oh no you won´t) because we are looking forward so much to the final product, the pantomime Aladdin, to be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Tickets can already be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and will also be available at various outlets in due course.