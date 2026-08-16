Orihuela City to get New 40-Place Disability Care Home





Orihuela is set to benefit from a major expansion of Alicante province’s public social care network, including a new residential centre for people with disabilities.

The new Orihuela facility will be situated in the former asylum on Avenida Duque de Tamames, in Orihuela city.

The Valencian Government has allocated €5.9 million for the 40-place facility, which is currently out to tender. However, construction cannot begin until the contract has been formally awarded.

A further €350,000—the largest renovation allocation in Alicante province—has been earmarked for improvements to an existing social care facility in Orihuela.

The municipality is also among those receiving support through a separate €1.83 million regional grant programme for social infrastructure. The funding will help councils and social organisations finance construction, renovation, refurbishment and equipment projects.

In addition, the Generalitat plans to renew the management contract for an existing Orihuela nursing home. Officials say the new contracts will increase staffing levels, particularly among nursing assistants and frontline carers, while strengthening physiotherapy, psychology, social work and occupational therapy services.

The revised system will introduce a more personalised approach, with a designated professional assigned to each resident. New measures will also cover support during medical appointments and specialist training for staff dealing with behavioural difficulties.

The Orihuela projects form part of a wider regional programme to complete 24 care centres and create 1,800 public places across the Valencian Community during 2026, backed by investment exceeding €132 million.

Across Alicante province, four planned facilities will provide 276 public places. These include new centres in Alicante, Dénia, Orihuela and Gata de Gorgos.

The expansion comes amid continuing concern about the shortage of publicly funded residential places. Many families unable to obtain a place are forced to use private facilities, where monthly fees can exceed €3,000.

Although the plans represent a substantial investment in Orihuela’s care services, several improvements remain dependent on tendering, contract awards and other administrative procedures.