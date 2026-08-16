Only 10% of Torrevieja’s Traffic Cameras Still Working





Only around 10% of Torrevieja’s once-pioneering intelligent traffic-camera network remains operational, according to Security and Police Councillor Federico Alarcón.

The Vyriato system was introduced in 2009 with more than 100 monitoring points covering major access roads, the coastline and the town centre. Some Local Police sources claim its condition is even worse than the official estimate, suggesting none of its traffic cameras now work properly.

Vyriato—short for Torrevieja’s Assertive Intelligent Video and Radar System—was considered groundbreaking when installed. Its cameras could read number plates and track vehicles as they travelled through the municipality, technology that is now widely used but was highly advanced for a local authority at the time.

The €1.5 million project was funded through the Spanish Government’s Plan E economic stimulus programme and divided into ten contracts. It included conventional cameras, marine radar equipment and devices intended to detect speeding vehicles.

However, the speed cameras were never authorised for traffic enforcement and therefore never became operational. Some remain mounted on poles, including units beside the CV-95 near Carrefour and at the roundabout connecting Avenida de Pinoso with Gregorio Marañón.

The system initially delivered important results. Recordings examined by the Local Police and Civil Guard helped solve several serious crimes, including the kidnapping and robbery of a restaurant-owning couple. Footage was also used to establish the circumstances surrounding several serious traffic accidents.

Separate cameras protecting parks, public buildings and other municipal property reportedly helped reduce vandalism by 90%.

However, Vyriato soon encountered major technical and operational difficulties. Privacy legislation restricted where cameras could be directed, preventing traffic cameras from overlooking beaches. Equipment exposed to Torrevieja’s salt-laden coastal atmosphere also required expensive maintenance, while software and hardware updates were not consistently carried out.

The Local Police additionally lacked sufficient staff to monitor the network from its intended central control room.

By 2015, a significant part of the system had already stopped working. Alarcón said most cameras were out of service when he assumed responsibility for security, traffic and the Local Police in 2019.

Some disused cameras may continue to deter offending simply because they remain visible. However, the poor condition of units near Los Náufragos and Los Locos beaches, and in La Manguilla around Avenida Alfredo Nobel and Avenida del Agua, makes it apparent that they have been inactive for years. Their removal may now be considered.

Torrevieja also maintains around 40 more modern cameras monitoring municipal property, although the number has fallen from 73 in 2012 to approximately 50 and they no longer operate through the centralised system originally planned. Coverage has been expanded at selected locations, including the Sports City, while cameras now monitor around 30% of the Casagrande industrial estate.

The council initially allocated €1 million to renovate the entire surveillance network. That funding will instead be directed towards the camera system required for Torrevieja’s Low Emission Zone, including 52 cameras in the town centre.

European funding was originally expected to cover that project. However, a contractual appeal delayed the council’s submission. Although the municipality ultimately won the case, it missed the European funding deadline.

Meanwhile, educational speed displays, mobile and fixed radars, illuminated road signs and improved pedestrian-crossing markings have proved more effective in increasing road safety across Torrevieja.