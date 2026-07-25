Art, crafts, live music and fireworks in Hondón de las Nieves





On Friday the 7th and Saturday the 8th of August, the traditional craft market will again be held in Hondón de las Nieves, which always ends with an impressive “correfocs” (literally: fire run) that attracts people from over the whole área: on Saturday at midnight, a huge float passes through the streets, accompanied by beautifully dressed devilish figures that set off flares, bangers and other fireworks.

Around twenty-five artisans are expected to set up their stalls in the town center. This year, Sol Redò will enliven the fair with traditional music, while children can take part in workshops, have a ride on the Merry-go-round, and play board games. This ensures they won’t get bored while their parents settle in at the Argentine tavern, the crêperie, or the Arab tent to enjoy grilled meats, a sweet or savory crêpe, or a unique kebab.

The artists and craftsmen come not only to sell their items, but also to work in their stalls, so you can see the skill and patience with which they make their things. You can ask them to explain techniques or tools and even place special orders. They all want to share their love for their craft with you. Each stall offers something different, so there is certainly something for everyone.

The organization of the market is again in the hands of the association Amata. It is not easy for the artisans to make a living from their craft, especially when they have to compete with products from a factory or imported from other countries. Therefore, participants in an Amata fair are only allowed to sell products they have made themselves. In the eleven years that Amata is organizing this market, it has got the reputation that you can buy here original handicrafts directly from the maker, at a fair price for both.

The market opens at 7pm on Friday the 7th and Saturday the8 th of August; on Saturday it will close when the “correfocs” starts at midnight. The full programme (in English), photos from last year and more information can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/en/hondondelasnieves.