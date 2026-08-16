



Motorcyclists and moped riders in Spain will face a series of new safety requirements from October 1, 2026, following changes to the country’s General Traffic Regulations.

Under the new rules, riders must wear protective gloves when travelling on interurban roads. Closed footwear covering the entire foot will become compulsory on all roads, whether urban or interurban.

Drivers and passengers must also continue to wear an approved protective helmet.

Motorcycles will be required to carry a high-visibility reflective vest. Riders must wear the vest if they leave the motorcycle and stand on the carriageway or hard shoulder of an interurban road.

Those who ride professionally, including delivery riders, must wear a high-visibility vest while working on all types of roads.

The regulations also introduce an important change for motorcyclists caught in heavy traffic. When vehicles have come to a standstill because of congestion, motorcycles will be permitted to use the right-hand hard shoulder.

However, riders must travel in single file, exercise extreme caution and remain below 30 kilometres per hour. They must not endanger vehicles that are already required to use the hard shoulder and must leave it whenever necessary.

Orihuela Local Police is advising riders to familiarise themselves with the changes and obtain the required protective equipment before the rules take effect.

The measures are intended to improve protection for motorcyclists and moped users, who remain among the most vulnerable people on Spain’s roads.

The changes were approved through Royal Decree 518/2026 and will take effect nationwide on October 1, 2026. Official legislation in Spain’s State Gazette.