Mare Nostrum Revives Cecilio Gallego Memorial for New Season





Club Balonmano Mare Nostrum Torrevieja has unveiled its plans for the 2026/27 season, including the return of one of the city’s most symbolic handball events, the Cecilio Gallego Memorial.

The tournament’s seventh edition will take place on September 12 at the Cecilio Gallego sports hall, named after the former president of Club Balonmano Torrevieja.

Mare Nostrum’s senior women will face CAB Cartagena at 6pm, followed by the senior men’s match against Club Balonmano Almoradí at 8pm.

The memorial’s return was announced during the club’s official season presentation at Torrevieja’s Real Club Náutico on September 2. Those attending included Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Sports Councillor Diana Box, PSOE municipal spokeswoman Bárbara Soler and councillor Carol Ponce, alongside players, supporters and representatives of the local handball community.

The club also introduced its new board of directors, led by president Rafael Ballester, and outlined plans to encourage greater involvement from supporters, local residents and businesses.

Several membership options were announced, ranging from the €2-a-month “Friend of the Club” scheme to seasonal packages costing €30, €60 and €100. A selection of sponsorship opportunities for businesses was also presented.

Founded in 2012, Mare Nostrum continues Torrevieja’s handball tradition, which began in 1973 and included nine seasons in the highest division of the Spanish game.

The club now operates 21 teams and maintains a strong focus on developing young players. Officials said the new season represented more than the beginning of another sporting campaign, describing it as a project designed to restore important traditions, strengthen the club’s identity and build for the future while remaining connected to its roots.