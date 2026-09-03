



Torrevieja City Council has reopened Cala Piteras for swimming after follow-up water analyses confirmed that quality levels have returned to safe standards. The cove, located on Torrevieja’s southern coast, reopened around 2:00 PM on Thursday—less than 24 hours after a preventive closure was enacted due to sewage contamination.

Municipal departments of Beaches and Environment reported that the latest laboratory results show the water fully complies with legal requirements for recreational use.

The precautionary shutdown began Wednesday under the city’s Beach Management System protocol. Coordinated by local environmental and beach authorities alongside the Local Police, lifeguard services, water utility Agamed, and the Generalitat Valenciana, the measures were implemented to safeguard public health. During the temporary ban, access to the cove was fenced off and red flags were hoisted.

With the restrictions now lifted, normal swimming activities have resumed. The City Council expressed gratitude to residents and beachgoers for their compliance and understanding, while extending an apology for any inconvenience caused during the brief closure.