Mexico Strikes Gold at Torrevieja Habaneras Competition





The Chamber Choir of the University of the Americas Puebla emerged as the outstanding winner of the 72nd Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition, collecting three major awards and €26,000 in prize money.

The prestigious annual event, one of Torrevieja’s most important cultural traditions, celebrates the habanera music brought to the salt-mining town by sailors trading with Cuba during the 19th century. Declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest, the competition attracts leading choirs from around the world and has become an important event on the international choral calendar.

The Mexican ensemble won the Ricardo Lafuente First Prize for Habaneras, the César Cánovas Second Prize for Polyphony and the Alicante Provincial Council Award for the highest overall score.

Its musical director, Honey Moreiro Abreu, was also presented with the José Hódar Talavera Award for Best Conductor.

Honey Moreiro Abreu was presented with the José Hódar Talavera Award for Best Conductor.

Moreiro Abreu played a prominent role in the closing ceremony, directing the combined choirs in a performance of Habanera de Sal, the compulsory work for this year’s competition. The piece features lyrics by Belén Puente Carmona and music by Antoni Mas.

Spain’s Aurum choir, from Luanco in Asturias, also enjoyed considerable success. It secured the Juan Aparicio First Prize for Polyphony and the Francisco Vallejos Second Prize for Habaneras, earning a total of €15,000.

Third prize in the Habaneras section, the Francisco Grau Award worth €2,500, went to the Viva Mixed Choir from Brežice, Slovenia. The Chamber Choir of the National College of Buenos Aires received the €2,000 third prize for Polyphony.

Meanwhile, the Audience Award, decided by competition subscribers, was presented to Coro Encanto from Griñón, Madrid.

This year’s jury comprised Cristóbal Soler, Ruth Revert, Antoni Mas and Selena Cancino. The announcement of the winners produced emotional scenes in the Municipal Theatre’s bar, where members of the Mexican choir erupted in celebration as each of their awards was revealed.

Before the results were declared, the six highest-rated choirs took part in a gala performance that brought the competition to a close. Organisers said the concert reflected the event’s exceptional musical quality, its international character and its continuing commitment to Torrevieja’s habanera heritage.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón thanked the organising committee and technical staff for their work. He said more than 700 singers had participated and described the standard of performance as among the highest in the competition’s recent history.

He announced that next year’s 73rd edition will be held from July 18 to 24, 2027, again at the Municipal Theatre. By then, the City Council expects construction to be well underway on a new Habaneras auditorium that is to be built beside the historic Eras de la Sal salt flats.