Hundreds Rally Over Barranco Rubio Beach Access and Deterioration while PIOC launch bid for Separation of Coast





Hundreds of residents, holidaymakers and beachgoers gathered in Campoamor on Saturday to demand urgent action over accessibility problems and the deteriorating condition of Barranco Rubio beach.

The protest, organised by the Campoamor Residents and Associations Group, AVA Campoamor, was held outside the Miraver building in Dehesa de Campoamor. Organisers said the demonstration passed peacefully and attracted widespread support from both permanent residents and summer visitors.

During the rally, AVA’s vice-president read a manifesto outlining the long-running dispute over the out-of-service lifts connecting upper Campoamor with the beach. She also detailed the association’s efforts over several years to secure repairs and presented its principal demands to Orihuela City Council.

The lifts are considered an essential link for elderly residents, people with reduced mobility, families with young children and others who struggle to negotiate the steep route to the shoreline.

Protesters also raised concerns about the progressive deterioration of the beach itself. They complained of pools of stagnant water forming on the sand, creating sludge and unpleasant smells, as well as inadequate maintenance and shortcomings in some services.

The manifesto was greeted with prolonged applause before demonstrators staged a loud, collective whistle protest to express their frustration at what they described as an increasingly intolerable situation.

AVA said it had repeatedly raised the problems with Orihuela Council and had recently submitted further proposals intended to speed up a solution.

A petition launched in support of the campaign had already collected around 550 signatures by Saturday afternoon. Volunteers were due to continue gathering signatures outside the Miraver building and on Barranco Rubio beach throughout the weekend before submitting them to the council.

The association thanked residents and visitors for their strong turnout and for the support shown to its campaign. Organisers said many participants had personally congratulated AVA for bringing together a community increasingly united in its demand for action.

AVA also welcomed what it described as a willingness to engage in dialogue shown by Orihuela’s Beaches Department during recent meetings. However, it said those discussions must now lead to practical measures to restore access and improve one of Campoamor’s best-known family beaches.

The association said the size of the demonstration had delivered an unmistakable message to the authorities: Campoamor needs urgent, effective and lasting action to provide a fully accessible beach maintained to the standard residents, visitors and tourists deserve.

SEPARATION OF THE COAST

Meanwhile, the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is calling on residents to attend a public meeting in Playa Flamenca on Thursday evening, when it will formally launch its campaign to separate Orihuela Costa from Orihuela municipality.

PIOC claims that, during the 40 years since Orihuela Costa was established, the difference between the revenue generated by the coastal area and the amount reinvested there has grown to almost €1 billion.

The party estimates that around €30 million raised from the coast is retained by Orihuela Council each year rather than being reinvested locally. It says the shortfall could reach €80 million across this year and next, including €20 million generated through the sale of municipal land.

PIOC argues that Orihuela Costa now has the population, economic strength and maturity needed to manage its own services, finances and future development as an independent municipality.

The campaign will be officially launched at 8pm on Thursday, July 30, in Playa Flamenca Plaza, beside the sundial and close to Cala Mosca. Residents are being urged to attend and support the opening stage of the separation process.