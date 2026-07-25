Spanish Choirs Bring Habaneras Competition to a Close as Jury Prepares Final Verdict





Three Spanish choirs have brought the competition stage of Torrevieja’s 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest to a close, leaving performers and audiences awaiting the announcement of this year’s winners.

The final competing ensembles were the Ainur Chamber Choir from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Encanto Choir from Griñón, Madrid, and the Aurum Choir from Luanco, Asturias.

Each choir performed five works, beginning with the compulsory piece, Habanera de sal, composed by Belén Puente and Antoni Mas.

The jury—comprising Cristóbal Soler, Ruth Revert, Antoni Mas and Selena Cancino—has now completed its deliberations and submitted its scores to the organisers.

The full list of prize-winners will be announced on Saturday, July 25, following the Grand Choral Gala featuring highlights from this year’s contest.

Season-ticket holders also cast their ballots after Friday’s performances to determine the audience award, which will be revealed during Saturday’s prize-giving ceremony.

€11 Million Auditorium Moves Closer

During the evening, Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón announced that the Local Government Board had approved the tendering process for the new Museum of the Sea and Salt and a purpose-built auditorium for the Habaneras Contest.

The two contracts represent a combined investment of €29.19 million and form part of the comprehensive redevelopment of the historic Eras de la Sal complex and its surroundings.

Companies will have 35 calendar days to submit bids under the EU-regulated tendering process. The contracts are expected to be awarded in October, with work potentially beginning in November, provided that no appeals delay proceedings.

Designed by the acclaimed Paredes Pedrosa architectural studio, the new open-air auditorium will accommodate 1,502 spectators—approximately 300 more than the former venue within the Eras de la Sal.

Facilities beneath the seating area will include three 44-square-metre rehearsal rooms, a 42-square-metre classroom, a 119-square-metre storage area and five dressing rooms covering a combined 195 square metres.

There will also be a 319-square-metre circulation and waiting area for choirs and performers, along with a 45-square-metre medical room. Altogether, the facilities beneath the stands will occupy 1,743 square metres.

The seating and stage areas will cover 2,284 square metres within an overall intervention encompassing 8,532 square metres of the esplanade.

The auditorium carries a base tender budget of €11.08 million and an expected construction period of 24 months. If the timetable is met, it could be ready to host the contest’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Dolón stressed that the festival would remain in its historic surroundings while benefiting from technically advanced stage facilities and improved comfort and accessibility for audiences and participating choirs.

Friday also saw the return of the contest’s usual outdoor arrangements after the red weather alert was lifted. The large screen on the Vista Alegre promenade and the press and photocall area in Plaza Miguel Hernández were reinstated after being removed on Thursday as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, the 13th International Habaneras and Choral Singing Conference began alongside the contest. The opening morning featured presentations by Amparo Cos, Francisco Joaquín Garres and Aurelio Martínez at the Municipal Theatre.

The conference concludes on Saturday with a choral showcase and an official reception for the participating ensembles, bringing another well-established celebration of habanera music and international choral culture to a close.