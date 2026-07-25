



Torrevieja City Council has awarded the contract to draw up plans for a new underground car park beneath Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata, together with the complete redevelopment of the square above.

The €141,570 contract, approved by the Local Government Board, covers the preparation of the preliminary and detailed construction plans, as well as the required health and safety study and waste-management plan.

Miguel Ángel Uribe Martínez secured the contract after receiving 99 points out of a possible 100 during the evaluation process. The plans must be completed and approved within six months.

Once the technical project is ready, the council intends to offer a concession for the construction and operation of the underground car park. The future concession-holder will finance and carry out both the parking facility and the renovation of the square before operating the car park under conditions established during the tendering process.

The council previously commissioned a preliminary design and feasibility assessment, a geophysical survey of the site, a parking-demand study and a geotechnical investigation.

The design team must now address several complex issues associated with the coastal location, including deep excavation, the underground water table, ground conditions, existing utilities and the need to minimise disruption at street level during construction.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón described the contract award as a decisive step towards delivering a project that La Mata has awaited for many years.

He said the development would help meet the area’s demand for parking while transforming one of the town’s most prominent public spaces.

Dolón stressed that the scheme was not limited to building an underground car park. The redevelopment would also improve the appearance, accessibility and functionality of Plaza Encarnación Puchol.

Plans are expected to include additional greenery and vegetation to provide more shade, improve comfort and create a more attractive public space for La Mata’s residents, businesses and visitors.

Contracts and Assets Councillor Domingo Paredes said the project was technically challenging because of its location in an established urban area close to the sea and the complexities associated with underground construction.

“The objective is to produce a rigorous, safe and viable project that will allow us to begin the concession tendering process,” he said.

The council has not yet announced the estimated construction cost, number of parking spaces or a target date for the completion of the development.