



Choirs from Venezuela, Ukraine, Peru and Argentina brought a powerful message of peace and unity to Torrevieja during the penultimate competitive evening of the 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest.

The four ensembles represented countries facing contrasting and often difficult political and social circumstances, highlighting the ability of music to overcome division and promote understanding between nations.

Taking to the stage at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre were the Mérida Chamber Choir from Venezuela; the Trembita State Capella Choir from Lviv, Ukraine; the Sinfonía por el Perú Youth Choir from Lima; and the Chamber Choir of the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Each performed this year’s compulsory composition, “Habanera de sal”, written by Belén Puente and Antoni Mas. Their performances were assessed by the competition jury, comprising Cristóbal Soler, Ruth Revert, Antoni Mas and Selena Cancino.

The evening was attended by the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, who described music as an important part of Valencian identity.

He congratulated Torrevieja City Council for protecting and promoting the internationally renowned competition, which has been declared a Festival of International Tourist Interest and awarded the Generalitat Valenciana’s Medal for Cultural Merit.

During his visit, Pérez Llorca announced that Torrevieja City Council would begin the tendering process for the long-awaited Eras de la Sal redevelopment the following day.

The ambitious project covers the restoration and improvement of the historic waterfront surroundings, together with the construction of a new auditorium and museum.

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón thanked the regional president for supporting the contest, describing the Generalitat as an “important travelling companion” in the event’s cultural and tourism development.

The evening was affected by operational changes introduced following a weather alert issued by Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET.

The warning prevented organisers from installing the large outdoor screen on the Vista Alegre promenade, where members of the public normally gather to follow the performances from the Municipal Theatre.

Media activities were also moved inside the theatre’s reception area after the outdoor press and photocall structures were removed as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the “El Conservatorio en Habaneras” recital, originally scheduled as part of Thursday evening’s programme of accompanying events, was postponed until Friday at 8.45pm.

The performance will take place at the junction of Calle Concepción and Calle Fotógrafos Darblade, immediately after appearances by the Municipal Plucked String School and the Cecilio Gallego Plucked String Orchestra.

Final Competitive Evening

The competitive stage concludes on Friday with performances by the three Spanish choirs taking part in this year’s festival.

They are the Ainur Chamber Choir from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Encanto Choir from Griñón in Madrid and the Aurum Choir from Luanco, Asturias.

The jury will then face the task of selecting the prize-winners from the international and Spanish ensembles competing in the 72nd edition.

The programme will also continue through the 13th International Habaneras and Choral Singing Conference. A series of lectures will be held in the Municipal Theatre’s reception area on Friday morning, featuring speakers Amparo Cos, Francisco Joaquín Garres and Aurelio Martínez.

Saturday’s programme will include a choral showcase and the official reception for the choirs participating in this year’s competition.