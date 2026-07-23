Civil Protection Steps Up Summer Patrols across Pilar’s Coast and Countryside





Pilar de la Horadada’s Civil Protection volunteers have launched a special summer operation to strengthen safety, prevention and emergency assistance during the municipality’s busiest months.

The operation will remain active until September, responding to the increased risks created by high temperatures and the sharp rise in the coastal population during the holiday season.

A total of 24 volunteers will take part according to availability, supported by three four-wheel-drive vehicles, a rapid-response water tanker, two 125cc motorcycles and two 250cc motorcycles.

Two permanent teams will operate each day. The first will focus on preventing and detecting forest fires, patrolling woodland and countryside areas in 4×4 vehicles to identify smoke, outbreaks of fire or other potential emergencies.

A permanent response unit will also be stationed in Pinar de Campoverde with a first-intervention vehicle, enabling volunteers to react as quickly as possible if a fire or other emergency is reported.

The second team will work in coastal areas, providing information and assistance to residents and visitors. Volunteers will coordinate closely with Pilar de la Horadada Local Police and Ambumar SYA lifeguards, particularly during the peak summer season and at local events and markets.

Forest-fire prevention will be the operation’s primary responsibility. Volunteers will locate and investigate possible columns of smoke, maintain surveillance across woodland areas and assist firefighters when required, within the limits of their duties.

They will also report vandalism or any behaviour that could endanger the municipality’s natural environment to the Local Police.

All teams will remain connected through an internal radio network, allowing continuous coordination and a rapid joint response with the emergency services and security forces.

Alongside the preventive patrols, the Civil Protection group will continue supporting the numerous public events, celebrations and activities held throughout the summer.

The council said the operation reflects the volunteers’ commitment to “prevent, inform and protect”, helping Pilar de la Horadada remain a safe and welcoming destination on the Costa Blanca.

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