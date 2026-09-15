



Torrevieja will host a social theatre production aimed at raising awareness of the trafficking and sexual exploitation of women.

Aquí nunca pasa nada (Nothing Ever Happens Here) will be performed at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre at 7pm on Saturday, September 26. The production is being organised by Torrevieja City Council’s Social Welfare and Equality Department.

Presented by the Teatro Sin Papeles company, the play is inspired by the so-called Carioca Case, a major investigation into a prostitution and sexual exploitation network involving more than 300 women.

Directed by Moisés Mato and starring Olga Compte and Susana Álvarez, the production examines trafficking, prostitution and the considerable difficulties victims can face when reporting crimes, seeking protection and attempting to secure justice.

The play draws on documents connected to the investigation, alongside testimonies and journalistic material, to explore a reality that often remains hidden or becomes socially normalised. Its central message is summarised by the stark statement: “More than 300 victims of sexual exploitation, no one held responsible.”

The story primarily follows the relationship between two women, using their experiences to illustrate the personal and social consequences of sexual exploitation. Its direct staging places victims at the heart of the narrative while examining the structures that enable abuse to continue.

The production also explores the vulnerability of trafficked women, their fear of reporting those responsible and the need for effective protection and support services. Solidarity between women is another central theme, with the developing relationship between the two principal characters forming a key part of the story.

Teatro Sin Papeles specialises in socially engaged productions addressing issues including migration, inequality, discrimination and vulnerability.

The performance is supported by Torrevieja City Council, the Valencian Public Social Services System, Spain’s State Pact against Gender-Based Violence and the Ministry of Equality.