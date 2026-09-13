



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

In the Leader this week we lead with news of a 175 million euro investment into the Torrevieja University Hospital which will increase capacity by 75%, provide an additional 190 beds and a further 667 staff.

The Prime Minister was also in Elche on Friday where he visited the Spanish aerospace company PLD Space and news of a parking revolt in Torrevieja where residents of San Roque are refusing to pay parking fines imposed by the newly formed Mobility Unit (Parking Wardens) established recently by the council.