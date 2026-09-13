The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

In the Leader this week we lead with news of a 175 million euro investment into the Torrevieja University Hospital which will increase capacity by 75%, provide an additional 190 beds and a further 667 staff.

The Prime Minister was also in Elche on Friday where he visited the Spanish aerospace company PLD Space and news of a parking revolt in Torrevieja where residents of San Roque are refusing to pay parking fines imposed by the newly formed Mobility Unit (Parking Wardens) established recently by the council.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR