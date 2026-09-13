



Environmental campaigners and the PSOE have lodged formal objections to plans for an eco-hotel complex within the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park, warning that the development could increase flood and wildfire risks while placing further pressure on the protected landscape.

The proposal, submitted by Inner Wellness Eco Resort, covers more than 170,000 square metres of protected rural land near the shore of La Mata Lagoon. The site, which contains vineyards and other agricultural land, lies within an area covered by several international, European and regional environmental protection designations.

Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) described the project as unsustainable and warned of its potential environmental and visual impact. The PSOE has also called for the environmental authorisation to be refused, arguing that the scheme conflicts with the regulations governing the natural park.

The development would occupy almost 16 hectares, with 3.24 hectares allocated to its principal facilities. These would include hotel accommodation and parking, an agrivoltaic installation combining agriculture with solar energy production, and a wellness area.

Opponents claim the resulting increase in visitors and activity could place additional pressure on the lagoon and create a risk of wastewater entering the protected wetland.

They have also raised concerns over the danger of fire, particularly because the project would include electrical installations and a photovoltaic plant close to recognised forest land. The entire property lies within the 500-metre forest-fire influence zone, while 10.5 hectares fall within the more restrictive 100-metre zone. This area includes the proposed hotel, wellness facilities and most of the accommodation cabins.

AHSA also notes that the land is classified as having level-four flood risk under the Valencian Government’s Patricova flood-prevention plan, potentially exposing both guests and property to flooding.

The developer is seeking an environmental assessment from the Generalitat and has received a favourable urban compatibility report from Torrevieja City Council. Its proposal is based partly on restoring Casa Sala, a traditional agricultural building more than a century old and now in a semi-ruinous condition.

Under the natural park’s Use and Management Plan, or PRUG, the land is classified as a landscape protection area. New buildings connected with tourism and recreation are prohibited, although existing buildings may be adapted or converted for such purposes.

Opponents argue that the development is attempting to use this provision to justify what would effectively be a new hotel complex. Regulations limit extensions to 25 per cent of the existing built area, but the PSOE claims several proposed structures have been excluded from the developer’s calculations.

According to the objections, the main building would increase in size by 121 per cent, while the built area of the complex as a whole would rise by 383 per cent. The PSOE maintains that this would make the proposal legally impossible to approve in its current form.

The development would provide 2,644 square metres of constructed space, compared with the existing farmhouse’s 547 square metres. Casa Sala would be converted into a 20-room hotel, accompanied by 13 bioclimatic cabins covering more than 1,210 square metres.

Plans also include a wellness centre featuring saunas, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, heated and cold-water pools, artificial beach areas, outdoor showers and a salt cave. Part of it would be constructed over an existing irrigation pond, whose water level would be reduced by 31 per cent. An interpretation centre and the conversion of an agricultural warehouse are also proposed.

AHSA argues that the park’s regulations explicitly exclude hotel construction and that the project may also require a Declaration of Community Interest because it is situated on protected, non-developable land.

Around 11 hectares of the site reportedly contain two habitats of European interest, including Mediterranean salt steppes classified as a priority habitat.

The objections request the suspension of the application until reports are obtained from the relevant regional authority and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation. Opponents also want Casa Sala and its historic irrigation pond formally protected through Torrevieja’s municipal heritage catalogue.