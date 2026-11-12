



Torrevieja is preparing for one of its busiest autumn weekends, with Expo Torrevieja returning to the International Auditorium on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November.

The free two-day exhibition will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs, craftspeople, charities, clubs and community associations from across the Costa Blanca. Open from 10am to 3pm on both days, Expo Torrevieja offers free entry and parking.

Visitors will be able to meet exhibitors from a wide range of sectors, including property, health, professional services and home improvement, while also discovering local crafts, products and community initiatives. The programme will include activities and displays, with emergency-service demonstrations and an exhibition of classic and special-interest vehicles among the attractions.

The event provides a chance for residents and visitors to discover new businesses, speak directly with local service providers and learn more about the work being carried out by the area’s many charities, clubs and associations.

Expo Torrevieja forms part of a packed cultural programme across the city. On Friday, 13 November, Brothers in Band will perform its Dire Straits – Brothers in Arms European Tribute Tour at the International Auditorium. The concert, marking 40 years since the release of the landmark Brothers in Arms album, has sold out for the second consecutive time in Torrevieja.

On Saturday evening, the Municipal Theatre will host the Proclamation and Coronation Gala for the Reina de la Sal 2026–27. Alba Egea Moya, Laura María Cases Martínez and Yanira Berge Martínez make up the new Salinera Court, with the new Queen of Salt and her Ladies due to be announced during the ceremony.

The weekend concludes on Sunday evening with the traditional Santa Cecilia Concert by Sociedad Musical Ciudad de Torrevieja “Los Salerosos”, also at the Municipal Theatre. The concert honours the patron saint of musicians and celebrates the city’s long musical tradition.

While tickets and invitations for the Brothers in Band concert and the Reina de la Sal gala are no longer available, Expo Torrevieja remains open to everyone, free of charge, throughout both days.