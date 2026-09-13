



FB Redovan – 0 CD Thader – 2

By Steve Hibberd

Not only are Thader playing attractive, entertaining football, but for the 2nd week on the trot, their total dominance was rewarded. This local derby against Redovan, was switched to Albatera, as the hosts home pitch is being re-laid. But, the change of date from Sunday morning to late Saturday afternoon, did not go down too well with some ex pat Thader supporters.

With only 55 seconds on the clock, Thader’s intentions were in evidence, when Torres forced Redovan keeper Victor into a good save. Shortly afterwards, the hosts goal led a charmed life, when Victor made 3 close range saves in quick succession, to keep his goal intact.

A blatant foul inside the box on Tremino on 11 mins, then a clear and obvious defensive handball, 4 mins later, were both denied spot kicks. Certainly, ref Navarro certainly wasn’t endearing himself to all involved with Thader. But, on the half hour mark, the men from Rojales were finally rewarded for all their hard endeavours.

Livewire Borja executed a speculative shot from outside of the box, which took a wicked deflection, looping over the keeper into the back of the net. Tremino was guilty of missing a sitter only 5 mins later, when having received a cross from the left, he shot over the bar from close range. Thader’s no 11 blushes did not last long, for from the next attack, an identical move resulted in him side footing the ball home.

Serhiy blasted a free kick from similar distance to that of his previous weeks winning goal, only this time, his effort was brilliantly saved, as Thader concluded the first half, firmly on the front foot.

So, into the 2nd half, when another obvious looking foul inside the penalty area on Tremino, once again failed to impress the ref. This incident so incensed Thader manager Antonio Gill, that his ill advised comments to the ref, earned him a yellow card. By this stage, Redovan had resulted to playing ale house football, as numerous cautions ensued.

When Thader sub Martinez was faced with a 1 on 1 with the keeper on 75 mins, he looked odds on to add to his sides 2 goals, but his weak effort was easily saved. Having been restricted to half chances throughout the game, Redovan should have scored a consolation goal on 88 mins, but with only keeper Sergio to beat, Marius shot wide of the far post.

Next Sunday (20 Sep) ko 1130, Thader will welcome UE Tavernes to Moi Gomez stadium, for the 3rd Community League fixture of the season.