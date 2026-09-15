



Orihuela City Council has restored the floodlighting at La Murada Sports Centre after replacing copper cabling stolen from the facility in August.

Sports councillor Víctor Sigüenza confirmed that new wiring has been installed in all four floodlight towers serving the football pitch, allowing clubs and players to resume evening training sessions and matches.

The loss of lighting had severely disrupted the normal use of the pitch, particularly activities requiring artificial illumination. With the replacement work now completed, the sports centre is once again available for use after dark.

“As I announced at the latest council meeting, just one week later the lights are shining again at La Murada Sports Centre,” Sigüenza said. He attributed the swift restoration to the work undertaken by the Sports Department.

The councillor said the council had fulfilled its commitment to local residents, Club Deportivo La Murada and the other clubs using the facility by ensuring that disruption caused by the theft was kept to a minimum.

Urgent work is also continuing to replace sections of ducting and gas pipes stolen during the same incident. The council expects this additional work to be carried out within the coming days, after which the sports centre should return to the condition it was in before the theft.