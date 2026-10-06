



The Guardia Civil has arrested seven young men following a violent assault on a nightclub doorman in Alhama de Murcia.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 22 and all residents of the town, are being investigated for alleged offences of assault causing injury and public disorder.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 20 September after witnesses alerted police that a group was attacking a man outside a nightlife venue. Officers found the victim with a bleeding head wound and took him to a nearby health centre.

Investigators later obtained mobile phone footage, some of which had circulated on social media. The recordings reportedly showed the doorman using an extendable baton before being surrounded, knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked by a group of young men.

Witness statements and video evidence enabled officers to identify seven suspects, who have now been arrested.

The victim was also brought before the courts after police discovered an outstanding judicial order requiring his arrest and appearance before a judge.