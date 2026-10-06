



Torrevieja will host the fourth Ciudad de Torrevieja International Football Tournament from 9 to 11 October at the municipal Sports City, bringing together teams representing 12 countries.

Organised by the Social Welfare Department and Pangea, with support from the Sports Department, the event will be held under the slogan “Integration Through Sport.”

Teams from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Poland, Spain, Paraguay, Ukraine, Senegal, Uruguay and Morocco will take part.

Alongside the football competition, the three-day programme will include activities designed to encourage social integration, cultural exchange and community participation. Organisers say the tournament aims to promote values including respect, equality and teamwork while strengthening links between Torrevieja’s different communities.

Matches will take place on Friday 9 October from 9.30am to 2pm; Saturday 10 October from 9am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8pm; and Sunday 11 October from 9.30am to 2pm.

Torrevieja City Council has invited residents from across the area to attend and support the participating teams.