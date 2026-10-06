



A four-year-old British girl was found alone, wearing a nappy and disoriented in heavy rain, after wandering away from her family during a holiday in San Miguel de Salinas.

Local Police officers working the afternoon shift discovered the child on Saturday. With no parent or accompanying adult nearby, they alerted the state security forces and took her to the health centre for a medical examination.

Her parents, who had been searching for her after losing sight of her, arrived while she was at the centre. The girl, who has been diagnosed with severe autism, was then reunited with her family.

The discovery brought an anxious search to an end, with officers ensuring the girl was taken to a medical setting before being returned to her parents. What should have been a weekend of a family holiday had instead become a frightening episode in the town’s rain-soaked streets that Saturday afternoon.

Municipal sources said the family had been on holiday in the town and were due to fly back to the United Kingdom the following day. They added that the child had been missing for only a short time before officers found her.

San Miguel de Salinas Local Police reported the incident on social media on Sunday.